Northbury Park Secondary School gets new sports centre

Jerry Barnes

Northbury Park Secondary School officially opened its new multi-purpose sports centre on Wednesday.

Former pupils, guests and ex-staff members attended the function.

The celebrities present, who attracted attention, selfies and countless hugs, were nationally-known gospel artist Mdumiseni Nzimande (ex-Northbury Park pupil), known in the musical industry as “Dumi Mkokstad”, former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits soccer player Bryce Moon (guest), motivational speaker Thulani Gwiji and former principal Kiran Maharaj.

Current principal, Maude Ntombifuthi Zungu, said the entire school, former staff members and pupils were excited about the official opening because there were a lot of challenges before the building was finally erected.

Zungu praised Maharaj and former school governing body (SGB) chairman, Jermaine Joseph, for initiating the early processes for the dream to be finally realised.

It was not an easy process, the school went through a lot as far as the building is concerned.

At one stage we were told that our area was in fact a wetland and there was a sewerage system on the site where we wanted to build. I am glad that all those challenges were met head-on and sorted out by our former principal, and former and current SGB members.

SGB chairperson, Muzi Buthelezi, said the school was proud that the project has finally been completed and that pupils and the the community must take the responsibility of looking after the new facility and remain passionate about sport.

He encouraged pupils to take sport and education seriously.