Northdale crime concerns

By Akheel Sewsunker

An abandoned house in Simeon Road, Northdale, is contributing to an increase in vagrancy and vandalism and causing crime to spike in the area.

Avi Govender, a resident of Simeon Road, said the problem has been ongoing for the past two years, but there has been a noticeable increase in crime over the past few months, with a number of people falling victim to crime in the area.

There was a guy who parked his car outside his home and, in broad daylight, he caught a group of guys trying to break into his car.

He added that the vagrants in the area are congregating in an abandoned house.

“There is a house that is empty that the people are smoking in and sex workers are using to conduct business. The house is falling apart, and they are slowly stripping the house, selling the roof tiles and things like that,” he added.

Govender said it is a worrying sight.

“Even though we don’t stay in this house, our houses in the area are depreciating in value because of the rise in crime and the presence of vagrants. It isn’t safe for the elderly residents in the area. What if these guys come into their yards when they are alone at home?” he questioned.

Govender said residents are now banding together to fight crime.

“We are trying to sort out things for ourselves. We have installed floodlights that face into the vacant fields so that we can see what is happening at night,” he said. Another Simeon Road resident, Praveetha Maharaj, said she feared for her safety daily.

“There has been a tremendous increase of crime in the area and there also has been an increase of homeless people as well,” she said. Ward 31 councillor Rooksana Ahmed said the abandoned house was the beginning of the downfall of the area.

The house is privately owned and was the start of the all illegal and criminal activity, which has affected the safety and security of residents in the area.

Ahmed added that the relevant authorities were informed of the threat posed by the house.

“SAPS and the Department of Health and town planning have been informed of all complaints received regarding this abandoned house. All above role-players have inspected the premises.

They have notified the owners, but have not had feedback to date,” she said. Ahmed said there was a wide variety of illegal activities in the area.

This house has become a haven for illegal activities, day and night. There are also illegal scrapyards, which escalates crime as they steal taps, pipes and any metal objects lying on your private property.

She added that SAPS is working on the problem. SAPS assists and moves from one spot to another. Presently, private security companies are assisting in responding to calls regarding illegal activities,” she said.

AET spokesperson Renee Veenstra said they will be keeping a closer watch of the area.