Northdale home catches fire

By Chanel George

A house in Belfort, Northdale caught fire this morning and left the occupants horrified when a part of the property’s roof caved in.

The home in Seagull Road caught fire just before 8am this morning.

Tenants who live in the house said they are still not sure what caused the fire as they do not occupy the entire house.

Station commander Anwar Kajee said when they arrived at the home, the house was engulfed in flames.

“Occupants said they saw smoke coming from the top section as the house is a double story. The house was partially gutted as the middle section of the roof caved in,” said Kajee.

Residents of the house

Khanyisile Nyawose, a tenant who lives downstairs said she doesn’t know what started the fire as nobody occupies the front portion of the house except for a man who lives in the garage.

We just saw smoke coming from upstairs and we went outside immediately. Luckily everything downstairs is okay. We were not affected,” said Nyawose.

Moosa Mkhomah who lives in the garage said he was outside at the time when he noticed the smoke.

“I was inside the garage and went outside to get something when I noticed the smoke coming from the roof. There is a lot of smoke damage. I managed to get most of my stuff out of the room in time,” he said.

The blaze was contained at 10am this morning.