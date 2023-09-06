Northdale residents get 10 minutes of water after four-day outage

By Zama Myeza

A burst pipe across from the Northdale hospital, next to the cemetery, was repaired on Monday, but a mere 10 minutes later the water supply was off again.

This, after residents had been without water for the previous four days.

A resident from Newholme, Siva Naidoo, said they had water for only 10 minutes before it was cut off again.

Apparently, on the same site where the pipe was being repaired, there was another pipe burst just a few metres away from the first one. This resulted in the water supply being cut off again.

“We need the municipality to redo the whole pipe system that provides us with water. These pipes are too old and cannot withstand the pressure being put on them,” said Rachel Soobiah, Ward 35 councilor.

Schools in the area, which include Raisethorpe Secondary School, were forced to dismiss their pupils earlier than normal as the school had no water.

Ntobeko Mkhize, the Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, said they have been experiencing a number of challenges related to water infrastructure, including illegal connections and vandalism, which puts a strain on the ageing water infrastructure.

“This has had a negative impact on the residents and businesses.”

She added: “There is a five-year non-revenue water master plan with projects aimed at addressing water losses in the city.

These include leak detection and repair systems, pressure reduction, the replacement of pipes, metering of unmetered meters, conducting meter audits and disconnections of illegal connections and charging the culprits.

According to Mkhize, the municipality is working tirelessly to provide solutions to water challenges and ensure that the availability of water supply is improved.

She also appealed to the residents to report acts of theft, illegal connections, vandalism of the infrastructure and burst pipes as this will assist them in supplying water to our communities.

By late Tuesday residents were still without water.

Mkhize did not indicate when the pipe burst would be repaired.