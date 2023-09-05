Northdale residents left without water for four days

By Zama Myeza

Residents from over five wards in Northdale are frustrated after being left without water for up to four

days.

This is due to a burst pipe near Northdale Hospital, which supplies water to the different regions of the northern areas.

Garth Wesley, Ward 32 councillor, said this has been an ongoing issue and it requires more urgent attention.

“Last week, Ward 32 in Woodlands had no water for two full days as there was no water level supplies to Hawthorn reservoir. This affected Woodlands, Mountain Rise and some parts of Northdale.”

Again this week, three northern areas have had no water since Friday and have received no assistance from Msunduzi officials [with regards to] water tankers.

The pipe that supplies residents with water was recently fixed, only for it to burst a few days later.

Ward 35 councillor Ross Strachan said the water pipes are old and cannot withstand the pressure being placed on them.

“These pipes need to be replaced instead of being fixed all the time because they end up bursting again,” he said.

Businesses such as Phoenix Cash & Carry are assisting the residents as no water tankers have been provided during the outage. Some residents have opted to buy water; however, this is expensive and not sustainable.

“We bought water to use for consumption. We can’t bathe with that water and we also can’t flush the toilet with that water. It’s a big issue and we’ve been reporting it,” said Akash Singh, a resident from Allendale, who has been affected by the water outage.

Wesley added that besides the ongoing water outage, thousands of litres of water are being wasted daily by the leak, causing a stream at the bottom of Wooodlands, near the Department of Transport offices.

[This has been occurring] daily for over two years and has now created a free for all taxi wash and parking area. The city manager and all other water managers are aware of it.

A resident who lives close to the Department of Transport expressed concern for her safety as some of these taxi drivers who use the water to wash their vehicles become violent when they are asked to leave the area.

The resident is also worried that her hairdressing business will suffer without suffient water.

“I am a hairdresser. Without water, I have no business. This has affected me for almost four years now,” she said.

Response from the municipality had not been received at the time of publication