One arrested after allegedly robbing liquor store

One suspect believed to be involved in the spate of business robberies in the northern areas was arrested on Thursday night.

This was after the robbery of a liquor store in the area.

It is alleged that four suspects robbed the business of liquor, cash, cellphones and bank cards.

Radley Govender, of RZS Security, said they arrested one suspect following the incident.

Four suspects were involved in the incident. Three suspects entered the store while one waited outside and watched. They pretended to want to purchase something from the shop.

“Two of the armed men pointed firearms at the owners and then fled with an unknown amount of cash, liquor, cellphones and bank cards. The men then fled the store to the Khan Road settlement, where they got into a vehicle and fled,” said Govender.

He said RZS security was alerted to the incident shortly before 7 pm and intercepted the getaway vehicle.

“Information received was that the suspects were fleeing on Allandale Drive in a Red VW Polo with an NP registration,” said Govender.

“Upon attempting to intercept the vehicle, the suspects opened fire on the SAPS members in pursuit on Birmingham Road.

“SAPS officers returned fire and the suspects abruptly stopped the car and fled into the bushes on Birmingham Road. While the suspects were fleeing, SAPS members positively identified the driver, who was then arrested.”

Those involved in the arrest were RZS Protection, Crime Intelligence Pietermaritzburg, and the PMB K9 unit.

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson warrant officer Panchael Julius Singh said the search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.