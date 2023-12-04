One killed as man opens fire on three in Pietermaritzburg CBD

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the shooting of three men in Church Street, Pietermaritzburg, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to uMgungundlovu District spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the incident took place at around 4.30 am on Saturday.

He said it is alleged that three men were shot — one died and two survived and were taken to hospital.

ALSO READ | KZN cops help rescue 33 human trafficked people in Benoni, one arrested

The deceased has been identified as Sphamandla Zwane (35) from Jika Joe and the survivors as Mbuso Khumalo and Sphamandla Maqelane (30).

“Khumalo sustained gunshot wounds in the chest, thighs and elbow. He was taken to Grey’s Hospital by a driver who found him on the side of the road.

The second victim was found at Northdale Hospital with gunshot wounds in the right ankle.

Gwala said the motive for this shooting is not known at this stage and the victims also claim that they do not know or suspect anything.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder. The suspect is still on the run.”

In the CCTV footage that The Witness has seen three men are seen walking in the street followed by the alleged shooter.

He pulls out a gun and starts firing several shots towards the three men, who are not far from him. They try to run but he hit them. The man who was shot and fell on the ground tries to stand but the suspect shoots him again while trying to get up.

The suspect then proceeds to the other two men who were trying to run. He fires shots at them and one of them falls on the ground in the middle of the road.

The shooter walks towards him and shoots him at close range while lying down.

ALSO READ | Shooting in Bluff leaves one injured

As he turns back, he walks pass the first man that he had shot, who is still struggling to get up on the pavement, and shoots him again.

He then walks in the opposite direction to where the victims were going. He tucks his firearm at the back of his trousers.

The third man manages to run even after being shot. The incident takes less than 30 seconds in the footage.

The shooting also happened in front of other people as there was a car that had parked on the side of the road and there was another person who was walking in front of the three people that were being attacked.