PICS | Another heavy storm does further damage

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality is on high alert after heavy storms hit various parts of the city on Sunday and again on Monday afternoon.

Monday’s severe thunderstorm, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain, wreaked havoc in various areas, leaving some residents homeless.

Homes were flooded and windows shattered, causing extensive damage to many households in the municipality.

ALSO READ | Clean-up begins after storm damage in Durban

The residents were still trying to clean up the damage that was caused by the hailstorm on Sunday afternoon when they were hit by another severe storm on Monday.

Msunduzi said in a statement that areas affected included Henley, France, Machibisa, parts of Imbali, Dambuza, KwaPata, kaShange and Ashdown.

It said the deputy mayor, who is also the head of infrastructure, Mxolisi Mkhize, was on the ground with a delegation of senior managers and staff to assess areas in wards 4, 21 and 22 where major incidents occurred.

The water levels on the roads and rivers have increased. The municipality remains on high alert. The assessments are still ongoing.

“The residents are warned to be cautious and practise safety precautions during this time. The electricity department is also working around the clock to restore power in affected areas,” read the statement.

1/5 Storm damage in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Supplied 2/5 Storm damage in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Supplied 3/5 Storm damage in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Supplied 4/5 Storm damage in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Supplied 5/5 One of the houses which had its roof blown off during the storm in Dambuza. Photo: Supplied

ALSO READ | Level 2 thunderstorm warning for KZN

Ward 21 councillor Shota Zuma said a number of houses were damaged in his ward and others were flooded.

“Some residents spent Monday night with neighbours and friends after their houses were damaged. We will be doing assessments together with the disaster department. The community hall is also available for the affected residents to use,” he said.

When The Witness visited storm-hit areas in Edendale and surrounding areas on Tuesday people were still busy with mop-up operations.