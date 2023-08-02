PICS | Two nabbed in Pietermaritzburg CBD for drug possession

Two alleged drug dealers were nabbed for dealing in heroin and rock cocaine in the lower part of the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Monday.
The tactical operations included the PMB Trio Task Team, Umgungundlovu Crime Intelligence, PMB Visible policing unit (PMB Vispol) and AET Security.
According to a statement released by AET security, information was received and the suspects were pointed out and observed for a while after the team pounced on them.
The arrest led to one suspect, who was found in possession of 12 pieces of rock cocaine to the value of R1200 and the other suspect who was found with 88 capsules containing heroin powder to the value of R2000.