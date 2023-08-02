PICS | Two nabbed in Pietermaritzburg CBD for drug possession

By Witness Reporter

Two alleged drug dealers were nabbed for dealing in heroin and rock cocaine in the lower part of the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Monday.

The tactical operations included the PMB Trio Task Team, Umgungundlovu Crime Intelligence, PMB Visible policing unit (PMB Vispol) and AET Security.

According to a statement released by AET security, information was received and the suspects were pointed out and observed for a while after the team pounced on them.