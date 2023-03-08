Pietermaritzburg business owners concerned over filth in the city centre

Amanda Sithole

The filth in the city, from the corner of Selgro Centre in Pietermaritz Street to the N3, is a cause of concern for business owners.

Frustrated business owners said it has been over seven months since the municipality came to clean the roads downtown.

They complain that the municipal workers are getting paid for nothing while their businesses are forced to operate in an unpleasant environment, posing health risks.

Philisiwe Ngubane, the supervisor at a Honchos outlet that operates on Slatter Street, said the establishment is in the process of relocating because customers are put off by the filth and don’t want to come into the shop.

She said garbage has not been removed since August.

“We have exhausted all our resources trying to get the municipality to come and clean the mess. Pietermaritzburg is the city of no choice, we live with the unfulfilled promises of the municipality.”

There is also a leaking sewer pipe that is spilling raw sewage in Pietermaritz Street.

Bonga Mkhize, the assistant manager at Boxer Superstore, said he has been battling to get the municipality to come and deal with the problem because it poses health risks to shoppers and staff.

“Two weeks ago, the municipality came to repair the underground burst water pipe, they could see that the condition near the shop is disgusting, but they added to the problem. They left a pile of garbage next to the receiving area of the shop and they never returned to clean it up,” Mkhize said.

A street vendor in Prince George Street said the poor service delivery from the municipality is a disgrace.

Ntobeko Mkhize, spokesperson for Msunduzi Municipality, said the CBD is cleaned every day, at night and during the daytime.

The cleaning includes street sweeping, picking up litter, emptying litter bins and the washing of the streets and taxi ranks with a high-pressure system. She said the municipality is working hard to ensure that the city is clean.

Education and awareness campaigns are carried out regularly on proper waste management practices. By-law enforcement operations are undertaken to deal with the contravention of municipal bylaws

Mkhize added that the municipality is appealing to business and the public to play their part in ensuring that the city is clean by following proper waste management practices and to comply with the bylaws.

“Those caught violating the bylaws are warned that they will be fined and charged for their actions,” she said.