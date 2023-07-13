Pietermaritzburg families left destitute after fire

By Chanel George

Seven families have been left destitute after a fire raged through an informal settlement in Vijay Road, Orient Heights in Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday morning.

Not only were their informal structures burnt to the ground, but all their possessions were also destroyed in the blaze.

Residents said the fire started at 1 am, but they were not able to establish the cause of the fire.

Ntumiseng Ntsime, one of the first residents of the settlement, said she has lived there since 2002 and that at the time there were probably only 10 houses there.

She said that for more than 20 years the municipality has not been able to assist in providing the people with proper housing and sanitation.

“This is the second fire that I have experienced. Sadly, the victims of the fire are now stranded and have to try to rebuild. They have lost everything, including clothes, blankets, beds and identity documents, which will probably cost R250 to renew,” said Ntsime.

Another resident, who has been living in the settlement for five years, but did not want to be named, said she lives directly behind the structures that caught fire.

“The fire started at 1 am in the morning. The fire brigade only pitched up much later. By then there was nothing much to save, the homes were already engulfed in flames,” she said.

She added that people in the area came with buckets of water to try to douse the fire. “The fire was eventually put out at 3 am after the fire department arrived,” she said.

Residents of the settlement are appealing to anyone who can assist with clothes, food and blankets to please assist the families to recover from this devastating loss.

The Msunduzi municipality was requested to comment but, at the time of publication, no response was received.