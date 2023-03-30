Pietermaritzburg jazz maestro obtains his PhD

Chanel George

A Pietermaritzburg pianist, composer, producer, teacher and researcher can now add the title of “doctor” to his list of accolades.

Nduduzo Makhathini from Imbali comes from a musical background, following in the footsteps of his mother Nomajerusalema Makhathini, who is also an artist.

Makhathini recently obtained his PhD in music from Stellenbosch University.

The award-winning musician has collaborated with many renowned artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Shabaka Hutchings, Nasheet Waits, Somi and Black Coffee.

He has released eight albums since 2014 and founded the record label Gundu Entertainment along with his wife, Omagugu Makhathini, who is also a musician.

Due to the success of his albums, he was signed by Universal Music South Africa in 2018 and went on to become the first South African artist to sign with jazz label Blue Note Records for his album Letters from the Underworld (2020) and Spirit of Ndu (2022).

At Stellenbosch University, Makhathini pursued an integrated PhD, which refers to degrees where artistic practice and writing form components of a single research project.

Makhathini thanked his supervisors, Professor Stephanus Muller, Dr Stephanie Vos and Dr Uhuru Phalafala for supporting him.

They played a huge role in helping me shape and crystallise my ideas.

Makhathini, who is the father of two boys, credits his wife for her support, which he said enables him to juggle performing, composing, teaching and studying.

I’m blessed to have such a supportive partner. She is an incredible artist herself, but has been selflessly supporting my journey for many years. She makes everything possible and I love her deeply.

Makhathini said he would love the opportunity to travel to west Africa to learn about the practices of that region’s griots, who function as storytellers, singers, musicians and oral historians.

I feel there are many aspects to the griots’ practices that mirror my own. So, I’m excited about the possibility of learning more.

When The Witness asked Makhathini what advice he has for aspiring musicians in Pietermaritzburg, he said the secrets to success in a music career are time, commitment and hard work.