Pietermaritzburg man over the moon after summiting Mount Kilimanjaro

A 64-year-old Pietermaritzburg grandfather has achieved a milestone goal by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

The grandfather of two has had climbing the tallest peak in Africa on his bucket list for nine years.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the fourth-most noticeable peak, in terms of topography, on Earth.

It is a popular place for hiking and climbing and is a part of the Kilimanjaro National Park. It’s been the focus of numerous scientific investigations due to its melting glaciers and icefields, which are predicted to vanish between 2025 and 2035.

Originally from the northern areas, Morganathan Naidoo now lives in Lincoln Meade.

Naidoo began his training to climb the mountain three years ago and is a member of the Midlands Hiking Club.

“I started my climb on September 23, summited on September 28 and finished on September 29,” said Naidoo.

He said the five-day journey was in a group of 14, adding that he was the only person from South Africa present.

It was a difficult climb with extreme weather conditions and not for the faint-hearted.

“A variety of freshly-prepared meals were provided daily by my tour operator Altezza Travel and chickpeas were on the menu daily,” said Naidoo.

He said the atmosphere was great, with hikers supporting each other to the top and back.

“I was exhilarated. It almost seems impossible until it is done,” said Naidoo.

His entire group of 14 made it to the summit and back.

He said, “I had no injuries or altitude problems during my hike”.

Naidoo said one of the things that kept him going during his climb was his strong mindset and believing in himself.