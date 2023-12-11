Pietermaritzburg men urged to call out women abusers

By Clive Ndou

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Sunday urged Pietermaritzburg men to openly condemn those who continue to abuse women and children, saying their silence created the impression that they sided with the perpetrators.

Addressing men who were part of an event marking the end of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in Caluza, outside the Pietermaritzburg CBD, Dlamini-Zuma, whose portfolio involves looking after the interests of women, children and persons living with disabilities, called on the men to be part of the struggle against the abuse of women and children.

It is also important for you as men to speak out because if you don’t it creates the impression that all men are abusers. So, you should not protect the perpetrators

While the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children drive, which is an international campaign, was officially closed on Sunday, Dlamini-Zuma said national government has resolved to run the campaign for 365 days.

“We resolved that we can’t run this campaign for only 16 days while our women and children are being abused for 365 days. We have also resolved that each and every ward in the country should have a 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children programme,” she said.

The minister, who urged men to dismantle stereotypes of women, said parents should be role models to their children to ensure that the children do not become abusers in their adult life. “We can’t have a situation where parents fight each other in front of the children, because if you do that you are actually teaching our children violence,” she said.

Government, Dlamini-Zuma said, chose to close the campaign in Pietermaritzburg, which is under the uMgungundlovu District, because of the high prevalence of women and children abuse cases in the district.

“In the entire KZN province, this district has the highest number of women and abuse cases after eThekwini. That’s why we decided to come here and speak to men,” the minister said.

Speaking at the same event, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube urged women to play a role in the fight against the abuse of women and children. “If you are a woman and have opened a criminal case after being abused, you can’t turn around and withdraw the case.

If you do that, then you are actually encouraging the perpetrators to continue abusing women

Women, Dube-Ncube said, should be vigilant and put measures in place to safeguard themselves and their children against abuse during the festive season.

“It’s a period when people consume lots of alcohol and thereafter start abusing women and children. It’s mainly because of the alcohol consumption during the festive season that year after year we see a sharp increase in cases of children and women abuse,.”