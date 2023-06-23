Pietermaritzburg residents fed up with water meter woes

By Shorné Bennie

Residents in the northern areas of Pietermaritzburg are angry after their waters meters were completely removed or restricted due to non-payment of their electricity bill.

Residents said they feel like they are being targeted as municipal workers visit the area in large numbers almost daily.

An unemployed Bombay Heights woman, whose water meter was completely removed on Wednesday, said she is upset over being left entirely without water.

She is in arrears but denied any tampering with her meter.

Janitha Ramesh said she felt threatened by the number of security members that accompanied the municipal workers who came to implement the disconnection.

Our water had been restricted two weeks ago and two days ago they just came and removed the meter. I was alone at home when I saw a whole lot of people along with guards who had guns. I didn’t even want to come outside as I was scared. We know that we are in arrears and that is because we don’t have work.

I have been looking for employment but it is difficult. They did not have to remove our meter completely. We don’t know what to do as we do not have the money to make arrangements.

“My son does odd jobs and that money is used to buy food for us. We know that we are wrong but they should understand our situation. It is our right to have water. This is just unfair,” said Ramesh.

Another Mountview resident, who asked not to be named, said he saw two of his neighbours’ water meters being restricted and removed. He said that having access to water is a basic human right.

“This is a gross violation of our human rights. They are on our roads all the time and they come in large numbers. This is very concerning as I feel they are targeting us. We are ratepayers and they should understand when people are having difficulty.

“This is bound to cause racial tensions among communities who pay for their utilities and those who do not,” said the resident.

A Belfort widow, Githa Sivenanan said she was confused over why her water was restricted as her account is up to date. She said that the water is restricted to a trickle that is insufficient for a shower.

“My water was restricted on Sunday. I don’t understand why. My account is not in arrears and I did my application again for indigent status in April. I just heard the dogs barking and then we found that there was a water restriction device on our meter.

We are concerned as there is hardly any water coming into our geyser. What if it is damaged? We cannot even bathe properly as the water is coming out in a trickle.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said it has been a week since their water meter has been removed. However, she admitted to tampering with the meter after they were restricted.

“When we were restricted, they barely left a drop. The hole on the washer was the size of a needle. So we made it a little bigger. We told them we have kids and we have a right to water but they did not want to listen.

“They were rude and arrogant and did not even consider us so we did tamper after the restriction,” said the resident.

Northern Areas Ratepayers and Residents Association

Northern Areas Ratepayers and Residents Association (Narra) said they do not condone illegal connections or tampering but are asking for the financial difficulties of residents to be considered before drastic action is taken.

“… Narra does not condone illegal connections or tampering, however, we do believe this should be handled on a case-dependent matter, like asking residents to come forward and explain their financial situation — especially with many being unemployed and with disabilities or being ill.

However, it comes across that this is not done throughout the city. We want equality for all and the municipality should refrain from double standards. Local attorney Suren Singh said that he is willing to assist those who have been affected by the removal of water meters, provided they have been making efforts to pay their bills.

Daleep Lutchman, the chairperson of the South African Minority Rights Equality Movement (Samrem), said said they are working on taking up the matter legally.

“There are procedures to be followed. It can’t be that people are just left without water. Why are the poorest of the poor being targeted in the northern areas? People are receiving exorbitant bills and there is no clarity as to how they are arriving at these figures. People are struggling to get proper meals. People are not refusing to pay but this high-handed action is not within the Constitution of the country,” said Lutchman.

Msunduzi municipality

City spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said as the municipality is enforcing the policy and bylaw on debt collection and credit control, consumers who have been found to be tampering with meters have been entirely disconnected.

“Notices have been submitted to each property that was disconnected for tampering. If you default on your account, you are restricted and you will get a trickle feed. If we revisit and find that you have tampered with the meter, then the meter is completely removed,” said Mkhize.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla confirmed that he has seen a video where a meter was completely removed; however, he could not confirm the reason for the meter being removed.

If a person has not paid then the water is restricted. Everyone has a right to water and that is a basic human right but if people are not paying then how can we continue to provide that service?

“I also want to dispel the notion that we are only targeting the northern areas. We don’t want to create a division in our communities. We are Simunye, we are one. We do the same action and provide the same to all areas,” said Thebolla.