Pietermaritzburg residents warned of rise in break-ins

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Pietermaritzburg SAPS is urging the public to ask for receipts when purchasing items from individuals.

The advice comes after police revealed that house robbers were increasingly targeting items they can easily resell.

Pietermaritzburg SAPS is concerned about the rise in the number of break-ins across the city, following yet another armed robbery in the Nhlazatshe area this week.

ALSO READ | Stolen goods worth over R6,5 mln found at Pietermaritzburg warehouse

It is alleged that a 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for safety reasons, was asleep when he heard a loud bang on the door.

The robbers, who had their faces covered, demanded his car keys from him at gunpoint.

They also allegedly took a flat screen television, two cellphones, a laptop, internet router, clothes and about R900 in cash, before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

The Witness has learned that the car was tracked and recovered in Edendale Road later the same day.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a robbery case has been opened for investigation. No one has been arrested yet.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg scrapyard dealers bust with stolen goods

Another challenge we have is that these robberies don’t occur in one place.

We appeal to all law enforcement agencies, as well as community members, to join hands and fight against this crime.

The police also want to discourage people from buying allegedly stolen items, as buyers might find themselves on the wrong side of the law if they are found in possession of these items.

“You need to ensure that an item being sold to you has receipts to prove the item belongs to [whoever is selling it].”