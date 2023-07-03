Pietermaritzburg student leaves Duban July starstruck

By Akheel Sewsunker

A local fashion student scooped top prize at this year’s Durban July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Lwandle Zwezwe, a student from the PMB School of Fashion, claimed the title of Best Young Designer.

In the statement released by GamePlan Media, the company responsible for the Hollywoodbets media releases, Zwezwe interpreted the theme of “Out of this world” by incorporating Asian theology.

My inspiration was a Hindu deity and a story about her and her devotee. So in my garment, I used the story to construct everything. So there is a strong religious take on my interpretation of the ‘Out of this World’ theme. I used a lot of texture because Asian deities are big on texture and big skirts.

The statement added that Zwezwe managed to procure a R50 000 study bursary which she was ecstatic about.

“So my bursary pays for my fees and I think I will invest what I can so I can start up my own brand once I leave school so it will really help me with my startup,” she said.

It went on to expand on the fact that Zwezwe also collected a host of other prizes such as a fashion travel package to Johannesburg for the SA Fashion Week 2024, courtesy of Gold Circle and SA Fashion Week, R10 000 in cash thanks to Golden Circle and Schweppes and a R5 000 gift card courtesy of Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

“I am super excited and overwhelmed. I am just grateful to have won today, everyone’s work was amazing, so everyone had a chance — and I was just the lucky one I think,” said Zwezwe upon claiming her prizes.