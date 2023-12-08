Pietermaritzburg’s Ward 11 left with dry taps after Sunday’s hailstorm

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Sunday’s hailstorm left hundreds of residents in Snathing, Magaba area, under Ward 11, without water this week.

It is believed the hailstorm and heavy rains caused a fault at the Magaba pump station. One of the residents who spoke to The Witness said they are thankful for the rain as they have been desperate for water.

The water cut on Sunday at around 10 am and it was restored for a short while. It went off again on Monday and we haven’t had water since

“The residents in GG section in Snathing are lucky because their water comes and goes, but it is dry on our side,” she said.

According to ward councillor Sanele Zuma, they have established that there is a fault at Magaba pump station, which has halted the water supply to residents.

He said they believe that the fault was caused by the storm.

“The infrastructure was damaged, including the electricity, which has a huge impact because the engines at the pump station use electricity.

If there is no electricity, the water will not pump and the reservoir will not have enough water to be supplied to the residents. We are working on fixing the fault and hopefully the residents will get water in their taps soon.

“There are currently water tankers that are supplying water in the community, however, we need to be honest and say there are not enough tankers to supply the whole ward,” he said.

Zuma added that the Nhlazatshe area has been without water for three days because of a fault at the Smero pump station, as well as load reduction.