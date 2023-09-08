Plan to buy back Darvill wastewater treatment plant

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has vowed to “explore” all avenues to buy back and operate its Darvill Wastewater Works from Umgeni-Uthukela Water.

The city feels it would be cost-effective for it to operate the facility on its own.

The city has further vowed to institute an investigation on how the facility was sold to Umgeni Water in 1992 by the then Pietermaritzburg Municipality.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba on Thursday advised the city’s executive committee to explore all existing options before engaging Umgeni-Uthukela Water on the matter.

[Umgeni-Uthukela Water] is a state entity and the government has a policy on the transfer of facilities between state entities

“Let us therefore engage all the relevant stakeholders such as Cogta, Water Affairs and the National Treasury in our attempt to get back the facility at a nominal fee. We are not buying this facility from the private sector, we are buying it from the government [so that policy must work to our advantage],” said Mapholoba.

According to a ‘first report on cost benefit analysis for the option to buy back and run the Darvill Wastewater Works from Umgeni’, the facility was purchased by way of a resolution by the then full council.

Since 1992, Msunduzi Municipality has entered into several management agreements where the city pays Umgeni-Uthukela Water to treat all sewage effluent emanating from the whole water services authority area, and then releases it into the Msunduzi River at the required treatment standard.

Msunduzi Municipality has recently signed a 10-year agreement with [Umgeni-Uthukela Water] starting from April 1, 2023, and running through to March 31, 2033.

“However, there is no reason why such a cost-benefit analysis cannot be undertaken to assess the implications of such a buyback of the asset, and whether it is financially wise and expedient to do so. A buyback of this nature has many implications, both financial and personal.

“There would also be legislative procedures that would need to be addressed with the department of water and sanitation before Msunduzi would be allowed to run the works on its own,” reads the report.

According to the report, the Darvill management fees for 2022/23 were R217,4 million, and the asset value of the facility from 2024/2025 will be R1,293 billion. There are also options to repurchase the asset over a 15 and 20-year term.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla acknowledged the upgrades conducted by Umgeni-Uthukela Water at the facility, but is unhappy with the annual management fees. He said, according to available information, the facility was sold for between R36 and R46 million.

“[Umgeni-Uthukela Water] is charging us more than R200 million per annum.”

We understand that it has invested in new technologies since it took over, but the amount we are paying is exorbitant. We want our facility back.

“This is a government entity, so we can’t be paying so much from another government entity. We need a thorough investigation into how this was sold to the water authority at such a low price.

“Our legal services must be activated,” said Thebolla.

The committee agreed that no decision will be taken until a thorough investigation into all the available options are exhausted.