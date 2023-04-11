Plan to display Tatham Gallery artworks at Pietermaritzburg Airport

By Chris Ndaliso

Artwork from the Tatham Art Gallery’s extensive collection might soon be displayed at the Pietermaritzburg Airport.

In a recent meeting, the city’s finance portfolio committee deliberated on identifying artwork from the gallery to promote Msunduzi to travellers arriving at the airpor

Msunduzi mayor, Mzi Thebolla, said the airport is a key point of entry for visitors so it would be a strategic position to display the artwork.

“Because [the airport is the first contact with the city for tourists], the portfolio committee decided to use it as a strategic facility where we can showcase our artwork which forms part of our cultural diversity.

“This does not mean that our art is at risk in any way. At no stage has there been an indication that our art is at risk, or we are planning to sell this cultural and historical work. As we start celebrating the city’s 185th birthday, let’s start looking at all our historic sites and preserve them for future generations.

At this stage we are looking at coming up with a process plan on how we are going to display some of the artwork at our airport.

The gallery houses work by artists such as British sculptor Lynn Russel Chadwick and Walter Battiss, a well-known South African artist whose work, amongst other things, focused on African rock art, as well as on other forms of indigenous cultural expression.

City spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the gallery is currently the only art museum that is under the administration of the municipality.

“It was established in 1903 and has, for over 120 years, displayed artwork from various artists and hosted art exhibitions. It initially had a colonial collection and, after the new dispensation, it transformed to include local artists and crafters. There will be a lot of compliance issues for the artwork to be moved,” she said.

DA finance portfolio committee member Ross Strachan said the idea to display some artwork at the airport would be beneficial to both the city and the artists.

Strachan said the Tatham Gallery was started in 1903 so much of the collection precedes that date.

It is one of the most significant art museums in the country because it showcases such a diverse collection of pieces.

“There are permanent exhibitions that include works by local and European artists. It is one of our historic gems in this City that needs to be safeguarded and showcased,” said Strachan.

He said his party has already called for an investigation into the poor state of the gallery.

“Those pieces of art that are not being placed on display or being kept in the vault must be given exposure. Those that understand the culture will know that it is sacrilegious to treat art in the manner it has been kept.

“Our airport should be our ambassador for showcasing our tourism and history. We have visitors arriving from all over the world to view the art and I can’t think of a better place to display the artwork than the airport,” he said.

IFP sustainable development portfolio member, councillor Thinasonke Ntombela, said even though the matter has not been brought before the committee, the idea was good.

“The gallery has its own challenges. Displaying the artwork at the airport would be beneficial to the artists and the city,” said Ntombela