Plan to expand Safe City programme

By Chris Ndaliso

With crime skyrocketing in the area served by the Plessislaer police station, there could be good news for Edendale businesses and residents.

This after plans were set afoot to extend the footprint of CCTV cameras to the area.

The Plessislaer police station has consistently made the top ranks among police stations with the highest number of cases of murder and violent crime in the country’s crime statistics.

Safe City revealed on Thursday during an Msunduzi council meeting that their intention is to help businesses and residents in the proposed Edendale Business Centre feel secure.

The entity was presenting its 2022/23 financial and operational performance report.

It has since introduced the automatic number plate recognition system to nab motorists driving around with unpaid traffic fines.

Safe City general manager Lucas Holtzhausen said it was difficult to say when the extension to the Edendale area will become a reality. The entity has 71 street surveillance cameras strategically positioned across Pietermaritzburg. There are 56 in the CBD and 10 in the Freedom Square area.

“We did our planning, costing and positioning of our cameras. The outstanding part is the funding for the project. It would be a very wild guess if I were to estimate a timeframe,” Holtzhausen told The Witness on the sidelines of the council meeting.

He said Safe City has applied to the Treasury for the funding through the municipality. He said he had submitted a cost estimation for the expansion and also envisaged establishing a control room at the centre, which will be linked back to the current control room.

According to Safe City’s report, the traffic department dealt with 56% of dispatches required in the year under review.

There is an urgent need for a traffic officer to be present on a continual basis in the control room, especially on Friday afternoons as we experience gridlocks at busy intersections.

“Currently there is no traffic officer posted in the control room. Safe City is very pleased to report the re-introduction of the automatic number plate recognition system, which remains fully operational in the control room,” reads the report.

One of the challenges the system faced has been load shedding, which interfered with the surveillance system. “Power outages and load shedding have wreaked havoc on our ageing analogue equipment.

“In this regard, the technical manager and his team have excelled in restoring the functionality of some of the cameras.

Unfortunately, several analogue cameras could not be recommissioned and had to be replaced with IP cameras and the cost of the replacements was funded from our operational funds

Msunduzi has allocated R14,8 million to Safe City in the 2022/23 financial year to maintain the ageing CCTV infrastructure and to accommodate staff salary increases and benefits, as well as the payment of AG fees, according to the report.

The effectiveness of Safe City was questioned by both ANC and opposition councillors, with both however, agreeing to note its report. Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize fired the first salvo.

“Let’s appreciate that we still have Safe City as an additional force to safeguard our city. I have just witnessed the growth of vagrants in our city and I thought that Safe City should have detected that and told us what was happening. The vagrants you see are new and this is an indication that they are multiplying.

Why is the entity failing to detect the increase of vagrants in the city? There was an illegal strike and Safe City never reported to us who had been throwing garbage around the city.

“There was an incident that happened on the eve of the Comrades Marathon where we woke up round about 3 am and the city was filthy, especially on Chief Albert Luthuli Street, where the marathon was going to go through, and Safe City was nowhere to be found to tell us who the culprits were,” said Mkhize.

Another ANC councillor, Dumisani Phungula said he was concerned that Plessislaer was rated among the top three crime hotspots in the republic. “But when you look at the table on how these cameras are deployed, there are no cameras in that area. Safe City must expedite the deployment of CCTV cameras to the Plessislaer area,” he said.

Holtzhausen concurred that crime in Pleassislaer was a challenge. “The truth is that we can do so much because we can’t see what’s happening inside people’s houses. Some of these crimes are alcohol-induced and we can’t prevent a murder inside a tavern, for example. But we can report a commission for the police to get to the area.

“That’s how far we can go but with everyone working together we can improve,” he said.

The DAs Edith Elliot said Safe City could be better placed. “We are losing a lot of revenue and particularly with the over 50 % response time, we could have more foot soldiers.

In Hesketh and the 24-hour Spar we had trucks parking on the pavement and damaging the storm water drain. During peak hour it is congested. I think we could use the entity much better

ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said the city’s administration did not respond to Safe City’s reports.