Planned electricity and water outages for parts of Pietermaritzburg

By Witness Reporter

The Msunduzi electricity department has issued a notice for an eight-hour power outage in Mpumuza and parts of Blackridge for Wednesday.

According to the department, this is due to the planned relocation of electrical infrastructure from the old sub-station to the new sub-station in Mpumuza (Morcom/ Purification substation).

The shutdown is set to start at 8 am and will last until 4 pm.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi working to resolve power outages

Another seven-hour power outage is expected in Claridge area on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the electricity department’s notice, this outage is due to planned overhead lines maintenance.

Planned water shutdown

Meanwhile, the municipality has also issued another notice for a planned water shutdown along the corner of the R56 and Gladys Manzi Road, for the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the municipality, it will take a while for repairs to be completed because it is a 300mm bulk line.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s stinking sewage shame

Areas that will be affected include The Grange (Ridge Park), Westgate and Bisley (from Alexander Road going towards R56).