PMB matriculants excel despite their challenges

Like the rest of the class of 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg matriculants also had a challenging few years having to deal with Covid-19, the July unrest, floods and the constant load shedding.

These challenges however, did not stop this class from achieving their best results and they have been lauded as a resilient group of matriculants.

Challenges

Dux for 2022 at the Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, Shantay-Leah Merrington, who is uMgungundlovu District’s No. 3 top achiever, faced even more challenges during her high school years.

She endured three medical operations and missed between two to four months of school each time.

Merrington said one of the operations was last year but she held her head high and focused on her studies. With her hard work, Shantay-Leah Merrington, is uMgungundlovu District’s No. 3 top achiever.

She also received the Gift of the Givers trophy for excellence in mathematics and sciences.

The past years were indeed difficult but I continued to focus on my studies. I was expecting to do this well because of my results throughout the year

She said she was planning to study veterinary science at the University of Pretoria.

Her school principal, Andrew Graaf, said the school again achieved a 100% pass rate with an improvement in the Bachelor passes to 95%.

Pietermaritzburg schools Matric 2022 pass rates

Maritzburg College achieved a 98,1% pass rate, with their top achievers Thaufiq Abramia and Yaaseen Malani both receiving eight distinctions, while Uwais Essa achieved seven distinctions.

“As a school we pride ourselves on preparing our boys for their futures through a well-rounded holistic and excellent education experience.

It has to be noted that for the Class of 2022, the last three years of high school have been the most challenging, and we are very proud of the way they have risen above these challenges, and of their hard work, dedication, commitment and determination.

Aphiwe Hlatshwayo from Mconjwana High School at Kwa-Hhaza outside Howick achieved eight distinctions. Hlatshwayo said she wasn’t expecting such results but was excited and ready to start the next stage of her life.

“The most challenging time was load shedding while we were studying. There were also water challenges at Kwa-Hhaza and I’d have to fetch water after classes before I could even study,” said Hlatshwayo.