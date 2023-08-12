PMB restaurant legend Jaswant Singh dies

By Chanel George

Jaswant Singh, chef-cuisinier of the Tandoor – The Clay Oven, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

His numerous clients will remember him for his authentic Indian cuisine.

The restaurant, located on Upper Bulwer Street, became famed by word of mouth over the years, with many people of many ethnicities tasting their traditional Indian dishes.

Jagjeet Singh Brar, his son, confirmed his father’s sudden death to Weekend Witness.

“My dad passed away at Grey’s Hospital at 1 am on Wednesday morning, after suffering a brain haemorrhage, which happened on August 1,” said Brar.

He said prior to this, his father’s health had been very good.

Funeral arrangements

“We will be taking him back to India, where he will be cremated at our ancestral village 12 G. The ancestral village was where he was born and grew up,” he said.

12 G is a small Village/hamlet in Ganganagar Tehsil, in Ganganagar District of Rajasthan State, India.

Brar said the village was also where his father worked on the farms and attended school.

Singh (80), who was a Sikh from Punjab, spent several decades in farming and textiles after earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

He spent years in Pietermaritzburg’s textile sector, specialising in textile spinning.

Choosing to semi-retire and follow his longtime passion for gastronomy, he opened Tandoor – The Clay Oven.

Located in upper Bulwer Street, over the years the business grew via word of mouth with many people trying out Indian cuisine in its authentic form.

Brar who has been working alongside his father on his culinary journey for 27 years since 2009 said at the start his father had been running the business.

My wife and I will now have to step up and manage the business, with two branches, one in Pietermaritzburg and another in Hilton, they will have to share the load.

Brar said that from an emotional point of view running the business without his father would be hard.

“Physically I feel I have learnt more than enough to continue with his culinary vision,” he said.

He said while it will be difficult to continue without his father by his side, over the years the elder Singh has equipped him with everything that he needed to know.

A customer, who asked not to be named, said the restaurant was well loved by locals and visitors to the city.

She said Singh was always friendly and welcoming and would be greatly missed by those who dine there.