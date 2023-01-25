Pietermaritzburg swelters in the heat

Witness Reporter

Whew! Pietermaritzburg sweltered under an official temperature of 38° Celsius on Tuesday, willing cooler temperatures to arrive to relieve them of the heat.

A heatwave weather advisory for KwaZulu-Natal was issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday warning residents of scorching temperatures expected in the province.

On Tuesday, Pietermaritzburg residents took to Facebook to share their thermometer readings.

Kayla Boshoff de Bruyn from Hayfields said she recorded a temperature of 39° C inside her home, while Michelle Leigh recorded 40° C inside her Northdale home.

Just after 1.30 pm, Daven Maistry’s car thermometer recorded a temperature of 45° C.

According to the weather office, cooler temperatures are expected in the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pietermaritzburg is expected to reach a much more comfortable maximum temperature of 22° C on Wednesday, and a maximum of 31° C tomorrow.

SAWS Weather Forecaster

Meanwhile, despite the heat being the main topic on everyone’s lips, according to the Durban weather office’s senior forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, these temperatures are not unusual for the city at this time of year.

Pietermaritzburg is usually hot in summer, so high temperatures are not unusual for this time of the year

She added that the hot weather was caused by a surface high pressure system that has been dominating over the eastern parts of the country. “An upper-level high pressure system is also dominating the country,” said Gumede.

She said for now, it did not look like the tropical cyclone, Cheneso, that Mozambique is currently experiencing, would impact South Africa.

The official temperatures recorded by the Durban weather office for the past 10 days in Pietermaritzburg are in a consistent range between 33° C to 38° C, with January 22 and 24 reaching highs of 37° C and 38° C respectively