Pietermaritzburg UKZN student raped

By Zama Myeza

Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg campus are again questioning their safety after a student was allegedly raped by a group of men on her way back to her residence in the early hours of Friday morning.

This comes a week after a male student was robbed and stabbed inside his residence on campus a week ago.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 2 am.

The student had been in the library studying for a test that she was supposed to write on Friday morning. As she was walking home, a white vehicle with three men in it approached her. Students that live with the girl say that she is still very traumatised and is still unable to speak about what happened to her.

Speaking to the Weekend Witness, Ntando Sikhakhane, who is the secretary of Ubuhle be UKZN (a group of reed dancers), said the young woman was a Zulu maiden and was set to attend the Umkhosi woMhlanga event also known as the reed dance happening on Saturday in Nongoma.

The student went to the Risk Management Services (RMS), at the school before leaving campus to ask to be escorted to her residence. She was told that there were no cars present at that time with no further explanation given.

She decided to walk alone as her residence is approximately a two-minute walk from campus.

“I was also at the library at that time. I saw the girl’s post on Facebook where she was crying about what had happened to her.

I quickly went to RMS to see what exactly was happening and they told me that no student had come to them around that time asking to be escorted to their residence

The young woman had taken to Facebook to publicise what had happened to her. In her post she said she feels that the security guard could have walked her to her residence instead of saying that there were no cars available.

The incident is believed to have happened on Milner Road, just outside the campus gate. “I also stay at the Wildon Hall residence. When I got to res, I went to check up on the young woman and she was shaking and could not even speak.

This is painful because this girl and I go reed dancing together.

The security guard who was on shift at that time was not present at the university. It is believed he could be suspended as investigations are still being conducted. Students engaged in a peaceful march to RMS demanding answers related to questions that were raised about their safety.

A rape case was opened at Alexandra Police Station.