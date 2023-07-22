PMCB elects six members to its board

By Witness Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) recently elected six members onto their board of directors.

The six, who were considered to be “excellent candidates” by CEO Melanie Veness, cover a wide range of enterprises.

Some of them were re-elected after their previous terms at the PMCB. Dr John Buyers, who was already on the board as president, was re-elected.

Buyers, who holds a doctorate in business management has 35 years experience in management. Buyers has been an active member of PMCB for 12 years.

Bonga Ndaba, who was also already on the board, was also re-elected. Ndaba has a degree in law from the UKZN.

Harry Shaw, who is a local businessman who specialises in property was also re-elected after serving as the second deputy president of the PMCB.

David Poole, a director at Austen Smith Inc attorneys, was also elected. Kervin Budram, who was elected for the first time, is currently part of the senior management at Abedare Cables.

The last of the new members to be elected was Mziwamadoda Horatius Tyokolo, who has over 20 years in sales and marketing and is the current CEO at SLG, having spent six years prior to that at Sasol.