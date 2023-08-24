Poacher caught with zebra carcass in Bisley

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A poacher who is suspected to have evaded the law for four years was caught red-handed with a zebra carcass in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was arrested at around 2 am on Bisley Road.

According to Mi7 Security, one of their officers conducting regular patrols in the Bisley area spotted a man skinning an animal carcass on the roadside.

Near him, there was a shopping trolley filled with animal remains, a large carving knife, and other tools.

The reaction officer radioed in for backup and waited for colleagues to arrive before approaching the man.

The team questioned the man, who admitted to poaching a zebra from the Bisley Nature Reserve, before skinning and cutting up the carcass.

“Officials from the reserve and police were contacted and arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

“The matter was handed over to the police and the alleged poacher arrested,” read the statement.

It added that they were informed by the Bisley Nature Reserve that they have been trying to catch a poacher for the last four years.

Despite widespread condemnation of poaching and snaring at the reserve, this practice continues unabated.

Peter West, chairperson of the Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FOBNR), said poaching at Bisley Nature Reserve is a challenge that they are trying to deal with.

He said in most cases poachers cut the fence so that they can gain entrance into the reserve, and sometimes they use Bisley Road.

“The poachers are using snares [which are usually made from a long piece of wire with a loop at one end] to trap the animals. We take these snares out all the time,” said West.

“We send out patrols on a regular basis every week to check, and we always find those snares and we keep record of them.

“They use wire snares to trap the animals and they often leave the animals. They don’t go back to check if they have been caught by the snares. We find the animals dead. It is a loss of life and a waste of animals, which is a valuable resource.

Zebras are strong animals. If they are caught in a snare, they will break the cables and will walk off with the cable around their neck.

“We also used to have nearly 200 impala, but they have been trapped and poached over the years, so now we only have about 60. [Poachers] like them for their meat together with nyala, but we only have about 30 nyala.”

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police are investigating a case of illegal poaching. The man will appear in court soon.