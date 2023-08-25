Police arrest suspect involved in paper recycling syndicate in Pietermaritzburg

By Witness Reporter

Acting on a complaint from Capital Newspapers, police on Thursday raided a waste recycling warehouse in Raisethorpe and found a consignment of leaflets and community newspapers.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

For a period of time, Capital Newspapers noted instances of delivery complaints and conducted investigations.

The company reported the matter to the police and crime intelligence was requested to conduct further investigations.

On Thursday morning, police raided the premises in Raisethorpe and discovered a large quantity of leaflets from major distribution companies as well a large quantity of various newspapers destined to be sold off as waste paper for illicit recycling.

ALSO READ | Piles of newspaper in river

Police also found at the warehouse a significant quantity of metal water meters and pipes belonging to Msunduzi Municipality.

A further docket was opened and the owners of the recycling company face additional charges.

Late last night the electricity department arrived at the scene and disconnected power as police had also discovered illegal electricity connections.

Thursday’s operation included police officers from Mountain Rise crime prevention unit, Pietermaritzburg crime intelligence task team headed by Colonel Rumen Maistry, the district task team and RZS Security.

Capital Newspapers praised the action of police, security companies and management for swift action.

It is clear that the syndicate was involved in the theft of a variety of newspapers and commercial leaflets from us and several other distribution companies.

“Our newspaper distribution is subject to several layers of monitoring as well as external verification by the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

“In this instance we detected, acted and ensured we put an end to this criminal scheme. The scourge of illegal recycling in whatever form has a negative impact on the economy and society,” said company MD Riquadeu Jacobs.

“Our community newspapers play a vital role in civic affairs by giving a voice to residents and championing issues affecting society. Our aim is to deliver a community newspaper free to every home in our various communities for the benefit of society.

ALSO READ | Pitbulls maul ‘Witness’ newspaper delivery man

“It is deplorable we have syndicates that engage in such conduct but we will always track them down and hold them accountable,” said Jacobs, thanking the various role players for conducting a successful investigation.