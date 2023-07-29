Police catch alleged pharmacy robbers

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Swift response by the police has led to the recovery of a state firearm which was stolen during an armed business robbery which took place at a local pharmacy on Monday.

Unknown men stormed into the pharmacy on Chief Albert Luthuli Street and robbed a police officer who was a customer at the time.

A source told Weekend Witness that on the day of the armed robbery, it is alleged that five unknown men entered the pharmacy and pretended to be customers before robbing the police officer who was being served at the pharmacy at the time.

“When the pharmacist told them [suspects] that they did not have the medication that they were looking for, they then disarmed the police officer of his service firearm and ordered everyone to lie down.

They demanded the safe keys but they could not get them. They took belongings of the police officer, money, cellphones and fled," said the source.

It is not clear if the police officer was off duty or on duty when the robbery took place.

On Thursday, the police, working together with private security companies which included Magma, RZS Security, Fidelity Investigation and Hawks Protection Services, conducted an operation where they arrested a man suspected of having been involved in the armed robbery.

Magma Security

Shaheen Suleiman of Magma Security said followed up on the information regarding the armed robbery and arrested the first suspect, who led them to more suspects in Caluza.

“When we went there, the suspects started shooting at the police and they retaliated. One suspect was involved in a shootout with the police and one of them died. Two firearms were recovered,” he said.

A police source close to the investigation told Weekend Witness that one of the recovered firearms is believed to be the state firearm which had had its serial number already erased when it was recovered.

It’s believed four men were arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Plessislaer police are investigating a case of theft and have also opened an inquest docket for investigation following an incident that occurred on Thursday in Mazambane Road in Caluza.

Police were following information about a robbery which led them to the suspect’s place of residence. Upon arrival, a suspect fired shots towards the police and police retaliated. A shootout ensued and the suspect was found dead with gunshot injuries after the shootout.

Netshuinda did not comment on the recoveries that were made.