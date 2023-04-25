Police hunt for Northdale cash-in-transit robbers

By Witness Reporter

Police are hunting for the men who robbed a cash-in-transit company after they had picked up an undisclosed amount of money from Save Supermarket in Northdale on Sunday.

According to Rashaad Solomon, the manager of the supermarket, there was a minimum amount of violence.

“There were no shots fired or any sort of bloody violence. There were no injuries in, or outside of the supermarket,” said Solomon.

He added that the shop was not targeted. “The target seemed to be the cash-in-transit. They were leaving the premises when they were robbed. Nothing from the store was stolen and no one from the store was targeted.” He added that they will be beefing up security.

“We will obviously be adding more security to the store but it was not a store-related crime. The store is a safe place, we have had no incidents at the store …” he said. According to Mi7 spokesperson, Colin David, the details are not clear.

“From what we understand, G4S came to the property to pick up cash from the establishment. When they exited the building, they were held up by armed men. They took an undisclosed amount of money,” he said. He added that they are unsure how the suspects escaped.

We suspect that the suspects fled in a white Toyota Quantum but we are not sure yet

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said: “It is reported that a cash security guard had just collected money from a store and was walking towards a cash delivery vehicle when he was reportedly accosted by two men who robbed him of the money bag at gunpoint.

“The security guard’s firearm was also robbed in the process. No shots were fired and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money. The two suspects are said to have fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum which was parked on the other side of the road,” he said.

Netshiunda said that the public is implored to come forward if they have any information or they can report it to the MySaps app.