Political parties vie for three UMgungundlovu wards

Clive Ndou

Despite emotions running high during the build-up to the by-elections held at three wards in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality on Wednesday, no irregularities have been reported to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

In the Msunduzi Municipality, by-elections took place in two of the council’s wards, Ward 2 and Ward 25, while in uMshwathi political parties contested the vacant Ward 12.

The IFP, which fielded candidates in uMshwathi’s Ward 12 and Msunduzi’s Ward 2, said it was satisfied with the processes leading up to the polls.

“So far, we haven’t picked up any serious irregularities. I can confirm that at this [time], we have not lodged a single complaint with the IEC,” IFP uMgungundlovu District chairperson Thinasonke Ntombela said on Wednesday afternoon.

The DA, which fielded a candidate only in Ward 25, which includes the suburb of Athlone, said it had not experienced any irregularities.

One of Ward 25’s voting stations is next to Grey’s Hospital. We were concerned that there would be problems there due to the ongoing health workers strike. But everything went smoothly,” DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said.

ANC provincial secretary Samora Ndlovu said a consolidated report on the by-elections was being finalised.

Msunduzi’s Ward 2 became vacant following the death of Phumlani Gabuza, who was an ANC ward councillor, while the municipality’s Ward 25 became vacant after DA ward councillor Mike Bond moved to the National Assembly to take up an MP position.

In the Mshwathi Municipality, Ward 12 became vacant following the death of ANC ward councillor Sibonelo Luthuli in November last year.

Voting stations closed at 9 pm, and by late yesterday evening, the IEC was yet to announce the election results.