By Zama Myeza

After increasing pressure has been placed on Msunduzi Municipality to address the pollution in the Dusi River, concerned NGOs are now contemplating escalating the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission.

The pollution in the river has increased over the years due to sewage spills that continue to impact the water quality.

As a result, this year’s Dusi Marathon start line had to be brought forward 10 km to Bishopstowe, instead of at the original start in the city, at Camps Drift.

At a meeting on Wednesday, with the Msunduzi River Crisis Committee, hosted by Duzi-uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct), concerns were raised over the state of the river, which is riddled with sewage spills that are impacting water quality.

According to David Still, chairperson of Duct, over the past few months Duct has contacted the Msunduzi Municipality to inform them about the state of the river.

He said, over the past year, seven sewage-related cases had been reported to the municipality that required attention. Of the seven, only one has been fixed. However, according to Still, it had not been done properly.

“The proposed next steps will be to write to the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Msunduzi Municipality to bring it to their attention that six of the seven major spills referred to in the DWS Directive, which was issued on August 23, 2022, are still running.

We will ask them what they propose to do about this unacceptable situation, and what can be done so that these kinds of problems do not take so very long to deal with in future. If we do not get a satisfactory response, we will then consider further channels for escalation

One of those channels will be to take the matter to the SAHRC. Still said the Msunduzi Municipality pays Duct to employ community-based “enviro-champs” to find and report sewer spills. However, for the past two years, the contract had been suspended and was only recently renewed.

“We can show you many big spills, some of which have been running for years, which just don’t get fixed. It’s not that most of the people responsible for maintaining our sewers do not care and do not work hard, but most of the time they do not have critical resources for doing their work. The problem can only be fixed at the highest level.”

The state of the river is a huge concern for the Dusi Canoe Marathon that takes place annually along the Msunduzi and the Umgeni rivers, covering a total distance of 120 kilometres. The race attracts between 1600 to 2000 paddlers each year, making it the biggest canoeing event on the African continent.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club and the Dusi Marathon, Steve Botha, expressed his concern at the state of the river for the Dusi Canoe Marathon. “The state of the Msunduzi River is really bad. We have already moved the race 10km downstream from its original start because of this. The number of paddlers has also decreased because of the state of the river.”

Still added that with the united vision and collective efforts, it is possible to turn the state of the river around, but it requires commitment from both municipality and private entities. “The will of volunteers, [working together with the municipality] can make it possible to return to having a clean river.

Motivated communities can be convinced that the pollution of their river is not a fatality and that it can, with the investment of the whole community, find its former cleanliness

“Even if the level of insalubrity is still very high in this river, it is believed that the efforts of the municipality will allow the residents to come back and enjoy the site,” Still said, adding that access to clean, healthy water is a fundamental human right.

Municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba on Monday said the municipality acknowledges that there is a backlog of unattended sewer blockages in the city, which is indirectly causing pollution of the Msunduzi river and its tributaries.

He said the backlog had grown for several months as the blockages could not be cleared using rodding equipment to dislodge the blockage.

He added that the lack of access to high-pressure jetting due to financial constraints had made the situation worse.

Mapholoba also denied allegations that there were blockages that have not been fixed for a year or more. He blamed prolonged blockages as a result of cracked or broken pipework which require capital funding to replace the sewer line in its entirety.

He also pointed out continued abuse of the system by the residents themselves as another reason for the situation, as sewers are seen by many as a waste disposal system where fats and grease from cooking is disposed.