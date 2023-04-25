Popular local actors to highlight GBV issues through theatre

By Jerry Barnes

One of Pietermaritzburg’s oldest townships, Sobantu, is well-known for producing influential political figures, soccer stars and popular theatre actors.

In theatre (drama) the likes of Sipho Mthembu, Thabani Radebe, Mzi Mngadi, Mazwe Shabalala-Mhlongo Mpume Shelembe, Mzi Mthembu and Thulani Mngadi are among those from Sobantu that made huge strides in drama and are recognised at a provincial, national and international level.

On Thursday (April 27) at the Sobantu community hall, these seasoned theatre gurus will join hands to address gender-based violence through a musical drama titled Es’khaleni, presented by Unity Musical Production.

The story is written by the author and former educator Mzi “Madlokovu” Mngadi and is directed by Shelembe.

Besides sending a strong message against the GBV pandemic, the audience will be entertained by local actors who have made it into popular local TV dramas and on the international scene such as Mhlongo and Shelembe.

The comedian, Shabalala-Mhlongo, comes from a family of performers. His father, Ndaba Mhlongo of Inyakanyaka, was a well-known comedian and actor, having performed on both stage and screen in SA. He first performed with The Bafanas Dance Group around Pietermaritzburg, which won a Shell Road to Fame competition in 1987.

As a child dancer Shabalala-Mhlongo then joined Mbongeni Ngema’s European tour with Sarafina. He toured Germany with Skulu Musical Show in 1993. He also toured with Ipi Ntombi and acted in a Gibson Kente musical play. Shabalala-Mhlongo was also a member of Bergville Stories.

He has been a member and choirmaster of the Soweto Gospel Choir since 2002 and has contributed to its success, both musically and choreographically. He is SA celebrity Somizi Mhlongo’s brother.

He said that to concentrate on GBV issues through a musical play is “perfectly” fitting because currently there are a lot of things happening around the country and especially in the local townships that need “real” men to stand up. “As far as GBV is concerned, it really shows that our country … is in trouble.

Men are killing women like flies and our behaviour as men is sending a wrong message about our culture and country

According to Shabalala-Mhlongo, although the event is a musical play, it’s also aimed at educating men by highlighting domestic issues. The first show is scheduled for April 27 in the Sobantu community hall from 2 pm to 4 pm and also on the same day between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The entry fee is R50 for adults and R20 for kids. The show is expected to be extended to other local townships later