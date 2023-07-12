Prestbury residents burdened with ongoing, prolonged electricity failures

By Akheel Sewsunker

The recent blackouts in Prestbury are apparently due to the inclement weather conditions and a lack of maintenance.

This is according to Ross Strachan, the ward councillor for the Prestbury area.

“Mayors Walk, Prestbury and surroundings are burdened with ongoing prolonged electricity failures due to collapsed unmaintained infrastructure.”

“The system cannot keep up with the overload due to so many areas being connected to the same line, illegal connections and bypassed infrastructure due to a lack of capacity,” said Strachan.

He added that if the municipality fixed the right cables, the capacity of the electrical grid would be better.

“The municipality must complete the long-overdue maintenance and upgrade of new cabling to Mpumuza at Morcom Road Purification.”

This project will hopefully relieve the load and manage the situation better, but without prioritising budgets towards upgrades and regular maintenance of our collapsed infrastructure, the challenges will continue

“The community, especially in this extreme weather, is suffering on an hourly basis, not even daily. Households cannot survive without electricity, Businesses alike cannot sustain themselves, and the environment created by this crisis is desperately affecting lives/livelihoods,” he said.

Colin Harry, a resident in the Prestbury area said this is an ongoing issue. For the past three to five years, the electricity has been bad in the area. There have been numerous outages. There have been cables popping and shooting out fire.

“The cables are unable to handle the load, especially after load shedding and the lights go out for further hours. There is also a cable that runs to Mpumuza that has not been connected. If the municipality connects this cable, it will ease the strain on the system,” said Harry.

He added that the community is greatly affected by this. “People cannot afford generators. There are hospices and a lot of old people who stay in the area who are suffering due to this. Small businesses are also being affected by this problem,” he said.

Harry said that he hopes the municipality hears their plea. “I know some areas are exempt from load shedding for the same problem. I hope the municipality can do the same for us until these problems are fixed,” he said.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Anele Makhanya, said that the outages were caused by the inclement weather. “The MV faults affecting Prestbury were restored yesterday by the standby teams, However single or individual faults must be logged with the call centre where applicable,” she said