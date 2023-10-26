Principal goes the extra mile to increase school’s matric pass rate

By Chanel George

The principal of Esther Payne Secondary School in Northdale has been going the extra mile to increase the school’s matric pass rate since 2022.

Esther Payne Secondary School is one of the oldest schools in the northern areas and the pass rate dwindled prior to 2022. Now Thokozani Dladla, the new principal, is looking to turn things around.

Dladla will be hosting a matric camp at the school despite the challenges the school faces, to help matriculants keep focus during this crucial examination period.

He said at first the project seemed far-fetched with 90 matriculants; however, he managed to get parents on board in support of the initiative.

“Parents were hesitant at first but after much discussion and debate we were able to get the parents to agree,” said Dladla.

Dladla joined the school as principal in April 2022 when the previous matric pass rate was 42%.

“Myself and the dedicated educators managed to get the pass rate up to 67% by the end of that year,” he said.

Dladla said the aim for 2024 is 85% pass rate.

We have students in our school who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. We have students from Nhlalakahle camps and Site 11.

Dladla said the teachers will be at the school with the matrics until 9pm at night.

“Thereafter, some parents who have volunteered will step in and help until the morning,” he said.

The camp started on Wednesday and will run until the November 27.

The principal would like to appeal to anyone willing to assist in donating food for breakfast, lunch and supper to get in touch as any money and food donations will be appreciated.

“Our school aesthetic is in need of major work. We had a structure at the school which burnt nine years ago, which has never been fixed. Parts of the school look like a forest,” said Dladla.

He said if anyone would like to lend a hand or contribute towards fixing of infrastructure he would welcome it.

Ward 32 councillor Garth Middleton said he is ecstatic to support the initiative, which will ensure the matrics will be given the best platform to adequately prepare them for their final exams.

They have worked hard through their schooling years. I also make a passionate plea to the greater public at large to please support this “camp in” study initiative with food items so the pupils will have sufficient nutrition and food aid throughout this programme.

Donors can contact the councillor on 073 515 0970 or call in at the school directly.

Meanwhile, other schools in the area have also been preparing their matric pupils for the examinations, which begin on Monday.

Chairperson of Kharina Secondary school governing body, Ashnee Chenchiah, said their 2022 Grade 12 pass rate was 74,5%.

We have had extra tuition classes since January in preparation for exams.

She said the school held March, Winter and Spring extra classes and that pupils have been given learner support material and past exam papers.

“Teachers are completing a vigorous revision programme to assist pupils’ improvement,” said Chenchiah.

Raisethorpe Secondary School principal P.T Gounden said the exams will begin on Monday.

We have completed our compliance ahead of the examination period.

“We have also prepared pupils for a three hour sitting by means of the June trial exams,” said Gounden.

The principal said they are prepared for the examination period, coming from a 90,4% pass rate in 2022.