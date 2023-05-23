Protesting Imbali residents demand electricity

By Lethiwe Makhanya

We want our electricity back nothing more, nothing less.

These are the words of angry residents from ward 13 and 19 in Imbali on Monday who have been without electricity for two weeks after their transformer blew up.

They blockaded Sikhumbuzo Ngwenya Road on Monday with burning tyres, broken bottles and trees.

Public order police had to use rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowd. The protest is said to have started on Friday last week.

Xolani Mtshali, a resident told The Witness that the transformer that blew up is located in ward 19, however, there are residents from ward 13 who are connected to the same transformer.

He said after the transformer blew up they reported it to the municipality and had a meeting but the councillor never pitched up.

“The only thing that we were told is that Eskom said after applying for a new transformer you will have to wait for three years. We do not even know how this is possible because we have seen transformers getting fixed in a short space of time in other areas.”

This is so painful because even our ward councillor [Sibongile Mncwango] is neglecting us.

Another resident, Ntuthuko KaMbelu Ngcobo, said, “We are tired of eating canned food, we are using cold water to bath. I have a child that is asthmatic and he needs to keep medication in the fridge but we cannot do that…we need our electricity back.”

Sithembiso Bekwa said they will not stop protesting until their matter is attended to.

Ward 19 councillor Vusi Ngwenya, who engaged with the protesters, said the transformer blew up because there were too many illegal connections. He said they met with Eskom last week and they had another meeting on Sunday.

“Eskom said they are willing to meet the residents halfway and each household needs to contribute a certain amount that will go towards buying a new transformer. I will meet with the ward 13 councillor to discuss this matter. The last time I spoke with her, she said she was not even aware that there was a problem with the transformer,” he said.

Eskom spokesperson Joyce Zingoni did not respond to questions sent to her by the time of going to print.