Protesting Nehawu members submit memo to Nkonyeni

Lethiwe Makhanya

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have taken their fight for better wage to Finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.

On Friday, union members marched to the KZN Legislature where they submitted a memorandum of demands to Nkonyeni.

The memorandum was presented by Nehawu provincial secretary, Ayanda Zulu. The march follows a week-long protest that started on Monday to demand a 10% pay increase.

In the memorandum, the union claims to represent more than 270 000 members nationally and more than 40 000 in KZN.

The unions demands

Among the demands, the union wants the immediate filling of all funded vacant posts to improve service delivery and end chronic staff shortages across government departments in the province, the lifting of all austerity measures in the province, the absorption of all community healthcare workers into the mainstream of public service, and the absorption of all workers who were employed through the Covid-19 relief intervention, among others.

Zulu said they are giving the Treasury office 10 days to respond to their demands.

“We are here today not because of our making, but because of deaf government leaders and managers of the state healthcare facilities, who refused and consciously chose not to listen to workers.

Millions of workers have lost wages, pensions and benefits during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Workers in the public sector, too, have felt great hardship with no wage increase in 2020 and government imposed a further wage freeze in 2022 and 2023 by further unilateral implementation of a pathetic three percent, which was far below the CPI

He added that the union condemns the fact that in the 2023 budget review, Treasury stated that the compensation of public servants would only grow at the rate of inflation from 2024/25, which means that government is hell-bent on imposing a wage freeze for the previous financial years.

Nkonyeni said: “Today we tabled a budget and the most important part to highlight is that 76 % of that budget goes to social services sectors like the Health and Education departments in particular. Never think that the government does not care about the workers of this country. We are going to give the memorandum to the leadership at the top.”

The protest

The protest over wages has led to the blockading of most of the healthcare facilities around the province with burning tyres and rubble.

This led to community members and healthcare workers being unable to access or leave the facilities.

In Pietermaritzburg’s Grey’s and Northdale hospitals, at least five patients died on Tuesday and Wednesday despite the Health Department’s claim of having contingency measures in place to avoid compromising the recovery of patients.

Health portfolio committee chairperson Nomakiki Majola ON fRIday said they engaged the department seeking details of the contingency measures in place to prevent endangering willing workers and patients.

The department said when they found that the Department of Public Service and Administration had interdicted the union, they thought the strike would not go ahead.

“They said they had skeleton staff in all their facilities but the approach of the protesters derailed their plans as those workers who were inside could not leave the facilities and those who wanted to report for duty could not do so as the entrances were barricaded.

They said they approached the police who failed to take action against the violent strikers

They were happy with the report from the department and will continue monitoring the situation, she said.

She could not confirm any deaths or the number of deaths in the facilities as the matter was still under assessment by the department.