Pupils show their talent in Art in the Park schools’ competition

Witness Reporter

The Art in the Park “Through the Eye of a Child” school art competition seeks to recognise the artistic and cultural talent of pupils.

They are given an artistic licence to represent the theme through their own interpretation and creativity. The theme for this year is “Our City, Our Heritage”, and it is based on the city’s turning 185 this year.

The competition is intended to channel pupils’ positive thoughts into revealing their passion for art and displaying their awareness of Pietermaritzburg as a city.

There will be three individual winners in the junior school, three individual winners in the senior school, and three winners in the children living with disability categories.

Schools should enter by March 24 at Publicity House at 177 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg, and pupils’ work should be submitted by April 6. An esteemed panel of judges will review and choose winners. For more information, contact Mpume Ngubane, events@pmbtourism.co.za or 033 345 1348/9

Art in the Park show times are as follows:

Thursday: 10 am to 8 pm

Friday to Sunday: 10 am to 9 pm

Monday: 10 am to 4 pm

School groups are welcome to visit Art in the Park at any of the above dates by prior arrangement.