Questions after body is found in Mkondeni

Lethiwe Makhanya

Sacca residents in Mkondeni have been left with many questions after a dead body was found there on Monday. The body has not yet been identified.

Worried residents said this is not the first time that they have found bodies of people who have been murdered in the area.

Resident Zoleka Mkhize, who discovered the body, said she is still traumatised by what she saw. She said they found the body in a communal toilet.

“I first noticed his legs, which were facing up, and when I looked closer I saw that his head was inside the seat of a pit toilet. I screamed and I called the neighbours. The police were then called,” Mkhize said.

“Since the incident I cannot eat. It is scary because we don’t know why that man was killed. I do not know how I am going to take my children there again. I hardly slept [on Monday night]. I heard that there was another body that was found yesterday [Monday] morning. I do not think we are safe anymore here,” she added.

Another resident, Mbuyiselwa Gasela, claimed that at least five people — including a woman — have been found murdered in the area since the beginning of the year. Gasela said no one had been arrested in any of the incidents and no one knew why the victims had been killed.

Last week we had one person killed as well, it is shocking. We used to have incidents like this before but it stopped. But now it looks like it is coming back.

“We suspect these incident are related to crime and the victims are associated with the wrong people. The people who are killing them are also not from the area,” said Gasela.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said that he did not have any details about the body, but confirmed that another body was discovered at around 1 pm on Monday. He said the body has not yet been identified. “No one has been arrested,” he said