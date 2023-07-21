Ramaphosa, Mchunu to check progress at KZN water projects

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday visit Pietermaritzburg as part of efforts by the national government to address water challenges within the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Ramaphosa, who will be accompanied by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, will inspect a number of the district’s water projects, including the newly-refurbished Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works in Sobantu.

“The plant is among the first in the country to recycle wastewater into potable water and is also equipped to generate its own electricity, thus contributing to energy reduction,” the Water and Sanitation Department said.

The district’s residents are currently facing water challenges, with some communities having been without running water for years. While the bulk of the residents are connected to the water grid, they are constantly without water due to outages.

Ramaphosa and Mchunu will also visit the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply Scheme, which is currently being upgraded. The scheme, which stretches from the uMngeni Municipality to the Msunduzi Municipality, will on completion of the upgrades increase water supply within the district.

Ramaphosa, who during his visit to the district in March told residents that the national government would be stepping in to assist local municipalities improve service delivery, will participate in a sod-turning event for the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply Scheme upgrades in Mphopheni in the uMngeni Municipality.

The event will culminate in a public engagement at Vulindlela’s Taylor’s Halt Sports Ground, where members of the community will ventilate their service delivery issues

uMgungundlovu District Municipality mayor Mziwokuthula Zuma said this project will address water issues as the water infrastructure is no longer able to respond to the current needs. “It was built for a small population. It will also help in terms of replacing the old infrastructure. If there’s no water security, that alone will drive away investment.

“We want to drive investment to rural [areas] and townships. If there is a stable water supply, that means you will bring economic and employment opportunities to those areas. People will be able to access water in the comfort of their homes,” said Zuma.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the capacity for the amount of people with flushing toilets has multiplied. “Pipes from the Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works are old and need to be changed. We don’t want to be caught by surprise where one day those pipes collapse. We need to upgrade them while it is still safe to do so,” said Mkhize.

The president’s visit also coincides with the break in water supply and he wastewater treatment crisis in eThekwini Municipality. The eThekwini Municipality, whose water infrastructure was badly damaged by recent floods, is also currently struggling to manage its sewage.

This has resulted in waste finding its way onto the municipality’s beaches.