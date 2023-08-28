Rapid arrest of suspects for ANC councillor’s murder commended

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal government has condemned the murder of Msunduzi Ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize and commended the swift work of the police in arresting his alleged killers.

Mkhize was gunned down on Friday afternoon at Imbali Unit 14 in Pietermaritzburg. Two people were arrested for the murder of Mkhize and the attempted murder of the man with whom he was travelling at the time.

According to the police, the vehicle Mkhize was travelling in was found riddled with bullet holes.

“It was reported that two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire on the occupants.”

The driver tried to drive away. However, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house. The passenger sustained a gunshot wound in the thigh and managed to run to safety. READ MORE KZN Cabinet engages with residents in troubled Nongoma

“The 45-year-old councillor was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. No one in the house was reported injured,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the unabated and distressing trend of assassinations of councillors within the province was deeply concerning and “regrettably reminiscent of past eras”.

“The heart-wrenching news of the killing of councillor Mabhungu Mkhize, of Msunduzi Local Municipality, has left us [deeply distressed]. The escalating frequency of such attacks on councillors is deeply alarming.

“Regrettably, this tragic incident follows merely a week after another serious attack on councillor Mphathiseni Manqele, of Nongoma Municipality, who is currently fighting for his life in hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Mkhize family, friends, and the entire Msunduzi Council,” said Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi. Sithole-Moloi said the prompt response by law enforcement, resulting in the apprehension of two out of the three primary suspects was commendable and appreciated.

“As the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, we call for swift justice to be served for Mkhize. We call on our law enforcement agencies to delve deeply into the motive behind Mkhize’s killing and to ensure the apprehension of all those behind it.”

“Councillors constitute the foundation of our councils, and it is through their dedication that local governments thrive. The possible repercussions of these incidents are destabilising, and we denounce all forms of violence. We call for political tolerance and cooperation among all parties to eradicate this concerning trend.”

“We commend the communities collaborating with the police in their pursuit of the suspects,” she said.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, also praised the work done by the police. He urged law enforcement to increase police deployment to ensure that the third suspect, who is still at large, is arrested and faces the full might of the law.

Hlomuka appealed to members of the community to assist law enforcement officers with intelligence information to ensure that the third suspect is swiftly apprehended.

We strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder of councillor Mabhungu Mkhize. It is unfortunate that this incident comes days after two separate attempts were made on the lives of uMkhambathini councillor Mzwandile Shandu and the Nongoma ward 4 councillor.

“Our government is greatly concerned by the surge in attacks targeting public representatives, especially councillors in the province.”

“The apprehension of these alleged hitmen is just the tip of the iceberg. We want to unmask the people who are behind these killings. We want to reiterate our call for increased collaboration between law enforcement and the community to heighten our fight against criminal elements in our communities,” added Hlomuka.

Those arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder will appear in court soon.