Ratepayers to march to Pietermaritzburg City Hall over billing system

By Chanel George

City ratepayer associations and councillors are ready to defend ratepayers’ rights as they prepare to march to the Pietermaritzburg City Hall today to protest the municipality’s botched billing system.

Anthony Waldhausen of Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) has embarked on the protest of the multiple billing cycle, calling the process irregular and unlawful.

He said Marrc has been engaging with the municipality but they are not providing feedback on the new billing cycle.

“The rollout of the billing cycle has been poorly communicated and has caused more confusion than before. Residents are unable to pay on May 15 and are deeply stressed out and anxious about being disconnected,” said Waldhausen.

Waldhausen requested that the municipality put this new billing cycle on hold and go back to the drawing board and start engaging all residents through workshops and better communication platforms.

Marrc is calling for an overhaul of the billing system and for the municipality to address the multiple billing queries from residents.

We call on all residents to come out in their numbers to voice their objections.

“If our demands are not met in the memorandum within 14 days, we will embark on a class action lawsuit to stop the new billing cycle and to start all over again with proper public participation. We will also request the courts to compel the municipality to develop a programme to address the major billing crisis that is faced by residents,” said Waldhausen.

Rooksana Ahmed, DA ward 31 councillor, said councillors were answerable to the ratepayers. “The frustrations, concerns and stresses, she said, were a result of the manner in which Msunduzi’s finance department handled the billing system rollout.

“The workshop for councillors was only held days after residents were issued with the double billing. At this workshop, we were informed that this process was on the table to be done as far back as 2021,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed added that one of the main issues was the lack of communication.

No public participation in two years to create awareness and input from ratepayers.

“Then to add to their anger, residents were sent a notice from the municipality to choose billing for either the 15th or 30th, and now residents have been refused the above option.”

Ahmed said she will be having a meeting with the finance manager on Thursday to obtain responses on queries from residents. Craig Freese, chairperson of the Eastwood Residents Ratepayers Association (Erara) said they had a meeting with the mayor, deputy mayor and municipal manager including ward councillor Roy Ram and Ward 34 war room committee as well as all Msunduzi Municipality department heads.

“The meeting was productive hence the proposed new billing cycle and objection letters on tariffs feedback remain a bone of contention as we await feedback from revenue department, especially regarding tariff letters of objection,” said Freese.

Jimmy Naidoo, chairperson of the Northern Areas Residents Ratepayers Association (Narra) said many of the residents, from pensioners to indigent households as well as middle class have indicated they are already cash-strapped based on the inflated bills they currently receive.