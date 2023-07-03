Rates and water protest

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Where is the R57,5 million which was allocated to write off rates and water debt for Edendale?

This is the question that is being asked by the Greater Edendale Ratepayers Association (Gera).

On Friday over 100 residents marched to the Pietermaritzburg City Hall to submit their memorandum of demands.

These include the writing off of water and rates debt for Greater Edendale residents, a flat rate to be charged while the municipality is still sorting out leaking water pipes, and the halt of the city’s practice of issuing summonses to residents.

Gera chairperson Petros Dlamini said they will not back down until their issues are attended to.

He said in 2011 there was an amount of R57,7 million which was allocated to the municipality by national government to write off all the rates and water debt for Greater Edendale residents but that never happened and they do not know what happened to the money.

“The municipality is now issuing summons and sending sheriffs of the court to take the small things that we have. We do not understand why they are doing this because we are still in talks with them regarding the issue of water and rates debt.

We are against what they are doing and we want them to stop. While they are still fixing these issues we are willing to give the municipality a flat rate

Dlamini said if they do not get a response within seven working days they will intensify their marches until their issues are attended to.

“This problem goes way back to 2009 when our water meters were covered and the municipality was doing [incorrect] meter readings which led us to [incur] these big debts that we have.

“Now the municipality is even going to the master of the high court if the owner of the house dies and they get authority to take the money that they are owed. This is not right. They must stop interfering with the deceased residents’ estates and leaving their children and their families with nothing.”

Dlamini added that they also do not want the municipality to give them indigent forms until they write off all the debt Another resident said what is worrying is that they have older people and child-headed homes that are having their possessions seized by the sheriff of the court.

She said they do not have a problem with paying for services but the municipality must sort out the previous debt and fix the leaking pipes. “We cannot have the sheriff taking the little things that we have in our houses that we worked so hard for. It is not right and we are not going to let them.”

The memorandum was accepted by Msunduzi Municipality manager Lulamile Mapholoba, who said that they will have a meeting with the municipal leadership.

“We will then have a meeting with the Gera committee and all the departments involved to discuss your grievances before the end of the week. After that we will provide you with a written response,” he said.