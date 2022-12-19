Residents concerned by boys roaming the streets with pit bulls

Lethiwe Makhanya

Sweetwaters residents have raised concerns regarding a group of boys who roam around the streets with pit bulls.

With the recent incidents of pit bulls attacking children, residents in the area say these boys need to be stopped before something bad happens.

Residents want SPCA to intervene

Speaking to The Witness, the residents said they want the SPCA to intervene before these dogs attack someone.

Resident Sbusiso Mtshali said the group of boys are often seen walking up and down the roads with the pit bulls and sometimes they cannot control them.

He said what they are doing poses a danger to the residents because pit bulls are dangerous.

“To them, it’s a sport or a hobby but it is very dangerous.

Sometimes these dogs escape in the street and one day they will hurt someone. Whenever I see them, I tell them to stop what they are doing because these dogs are dangerous. They should rather keep them in a secured place

Another resident Matho Ndlovu said if it were up to her she would have sent the dogs to the SPCA a long time ago.

“We do not want to witness a tragedy caused by these dogs in this area.”

Understanding how to care for dogs

General manager at Funda Nenja Adrienne Olivier said many people are ignorant about how to handle and care for their dogs.

She said they also have little knowledge of their chosen breed and what it was originally bred for.

Residents generally have minimal knowledge of dog behaviour or canine body language, all of which is important when living with dogs, especially a pit bull or power breed. Before acquiring a dog, one should do some research and preferably train one’s dog under the guidance of a reputable and knowledgeable dog training instructor.

She said pit bulls were originally bred for dog fighting and have special needs so they are not the most suitable breed for the average person.

“Education about handling these animals correctly is essential, especially in the townships where many dog owners resort to chaining or caging their dogs which builds up huge frustration, and consequently aggression, on the part of the dog.”