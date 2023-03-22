Residents demand new transformer to fix electricity woes

Londiwe Xulu

A group of residents from Ward 15, Emaqeleni, in Imbali, who have had no electricity for three years, are demanding a new transformer from Eskom.

Residents recently blocked the entrances of Eskom offices in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg, with burning tyres, saying they had been paying for a new transformer after their transformer exploded three years ago.

The residents claimed that when the transformer exploded, they were asked to contribute R100 per household for a new transformer and the amount later increased to R500.

They alleged Eskom employees were the ones who told them to pay for the transformer and even gave them an account number to deposit the money into.

Residents

One of the residents said they were desperate for electricity and deposited their contributions into the account number, which had an Eskom reference.

Last year, these employees came to us with their computers and said we’ve paid enough and we will have our transformer by Christmas, but we’re still waiting. They are now [avoiding] us and that’s why we decided to go to their offices.

Another resident said they’ve suffered immensely over the past three years due to having no electricity, saying they were tired of living this way. She said they have paid for the transformer and want Eskom to deliver on its promise now.

We’ve lost houses due to having no electricity these past three years. Two boys died inside their home when it burnt down because of a candle. There was a woman and a five-year-old, who depend on oxygen, who died last month because they couldn’t charge their cylinders due to having no electricity.

Our neighbours who have electricity are charging us to plug in our refrigerators or charge our phones.

They are also getting tired of us and we also can’t keep spending the little money we have paying to charge our phones every day, when we can have electricity.

The residents said crime was also high in the area, especially at night. They said they feared what would happen to them as winter approaches.

We had people representing us that went to speak to Eskom officials on Friday. We were shocked when they came to us and said Eskom knew nothing about us or the money we had been paying all these years. We have been conned before, but not anymore.

The person that been coming to our community for this and promising our transformer should answer. We’ve had enough and we want our transformer.

Eskom had not responded by the time of publication.