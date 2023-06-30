Residents march to protest about deteriorating services in the city

By Akheel Sewsunker

How can Msunduzi improve if they do not collect their dues for service delivery and only 30% of residents pay their bills?

This was among the tough questions asked by those who marched to the city hall yesterday to hand over a memorandum to the municipal manager with regards to the deteriorating situation in the northern areas of Pietermaritzburg.

Spearheaded by the Northern Areas Ratepayers and Residents Association (Narra), the protest march was held yesterday to outline the struggles faced in the northern areas culminating with the handing over of a memorandum to the municipal manager.

According to the chairperson of Narra, Jimmy Naidoo, the gathering was to protest the unfair treatment of the northern areas’ residents.

“We have approached the municipality, and they did open the doors. We have engaged with them in meetings, but unfortunately when the tough questions are asked, the response from them is nil or when they do respond, they don’t respond to the questions that we asked,” he said.

Naidoo outlined one of the main struggles that they are facing.

It is a fact that only 30% pay which leaves 70% living off these people. How can the municipality improve if they do not collect for service delivery?” he asked.

Naidoo added that illegal connections were a major concern. He said recently a new transformer, costing R400 000, was installed for one of the informal settlements in the northern areas.

“The deputy mayor said that they will audit the illegal connections and remove them. But when the team of contractors who went to disconnect went there, they did 10 homes and then they had to leave. Do we have to behave like that to get some success or for you guys to listen to us?” he said.

Eastwood Residents & Ratepayers Association

Craig Freese, the chairperson for the Eastwood Residents & Ratepayers Association (Erara) said they were there to show solidarity with the residents of the northern areas.

We are all aggrieved with the municipality’s multiple billing system which has not been approved by the full council. It is something that has been rolled out by the municipality’s revenue team. A lot of the facts and content were not correct in their presentation. There are over a million residents in our city but only 129 500 residents are being billed every month and 25 000 businesses are being billed every month. We have also got support from the PMB Chamber,” he said.

Cameron Brisbane, the spokesperson for the Chase Valley Corridor Civic Association (CVCCA) was at the protest to show their support.

“We are basically protesting in our own right as a large part of the issue is that the municipality is not applying billing equitably across the city.

“Ward 25 makes the biggest contributions for rates and service charges out of any ward in the city because they do not collect from large areas. This is a discriminatory pattern where people who are paying are being forced to pay more and more. For example, the municipality is proposing to increase the electricity tariff by 21,65% when inflation is up by 7,1% and people simply cannot afford to be bled like this.

“We are also here to show solidarity to our neighbouring communities who have been subjected to hard disconnections without any due process or attempts to resolve disputes over their accounts.

“They just have large convoys of contractors supported by security to do hard disconnections of not just electricity but many people have reported having their water disconnected which is a basic human right but this municipality just does not care,” he said.