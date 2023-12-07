Residents unite to fight rising crime in northern areas

By Chanel George

Residents in the northern areas have united to fight against the increasing levels of crime that have become prevalent in the area.

There has seen a spike in crimes such as burglaries and theft from residents’ properties over the last two months, as well as two murders at the same intersection in Northdale.

In the most recent incident, a man was stabbed to death on Nagpur Road this week. Mountain Rise police spokesperson, warrant officer Pancheal Singh, said police received a call about a body lying on the side of the road at 6 pm on Tuesday.

“It is believed residents from the community contacted their councillor, who reported to the scene and then contacted emergency services, who declared the man dead at the scene,” said Singh.

He said the man was found face down on the ground. “The victim had three stab wounds — one in the neck and two to the left chest,” said Singh.

It is believed the murdered man was a resident of the Nkululeko settlement.

Ward 28 councillor Renisha Singh, who attended the scene, said this was the second senseless killing in the ward that she is aware of.

People don’t seem to care much for the rule of law anymore. “I would like to appeal to all community members to provide any information that could assist the police to bring justice to the family of the deceased.

She said it was indeed a sad day for Ward 28 as two lives were lost tragically in two separate incidents. “I would like to extend my sincere condolences to both families.”

According to a source, who did not want to be named, the Nkululeko informal settlement has an illegal scrap metal dealer in the camp, making it difficult to retrieve goods that are stolen. It is also alleged that these thieves swop valuable items, instead of money, for drugs.

The source also said that there are illegal scrap metal dealers in both the Nkululeko settlement and an informal settlement in Woodlands.

Meanwhile, residents of Nagpur Road have taken extra precautions to safeguard themselves against criminal activities in the area.

A resident at the forefront of this initiative, who also asked not to be named, said that the community is living in fear.

We have begun cutting trees and cleaning the bushes to get a clear view of suspicious activity.

The resident said they will be meeting with the community policing forum to get their assistance in curbing crime in the area.

Rajesh Ramnunan, a community activist and founder of African Humanitarian Projects, said crime in the Northdale and surrounding suburbs has really become an issue recently.

I can recall a week where we had four incidents of people having their items stolen from their yards in one night, despite all the houses being in close proximity to each other

He said this prompted them to form a neighbourhood watch. “We have no other choice but to stand guard in order to bring the crime rate down. We did this by creating the neighbourhood watch,” he said.

Ramnunan added that residents are afraid because the robbers are now carrying guns and knives.

Another resident, Keagan Naicker, said the community watch is a small but effective private group of residents. “The aim of this group is to bring about quick action for the residents,” said Naicker.

He added that the neighbourhood watch is working closely with security companies as well. “Although some of the perpetrators are caught stealing and handed over to the police, most of them come out on bail.

There is allegedly a rule that states that you may only be detained or held in custody if the theft is valued at R1 500 or more.

He said the police need to come on board and assist the community in putting these repeat offenders behind bars. Naicker said since the start of the community watch group, crime has decreased.

“I encourage areas struggling with crime to start a community watch. But, don’t have people in your group if you don’t know them,” Naicker advised.