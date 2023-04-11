Residents urged to contribute towards beautifying the city

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, is inviting residents to buy pavers, with their names etched on them, to lay in the Pietermaritzburg city centre.

The central business district is in a shocking state, with cracked and broken paving, fountains that haven’t worked in 15 years, partially chopped down trees and filth everywhere.

This dire situation has inspired the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) and Msunduzi Municipality to embarked on the ‘Take Back the Capital, One Paver at a Time’ programme — and they want to start in the centre of town.

ALSO READ | Landscaper partners with actor to beautify Pietermaritzburg

The plan is to beautify the city centre via a crowd-funding initiative, so that everyone can feel a sense of ownership and belonging.

The cost of each paver is R200 plus VAT — this is the cost of the paver, etching, labour to lay it and substrate.

Thebolla said they would be delighted if local residents bought the pavers to help them restore the city to its former glory.

We want people to be able to claim back their city. They can write whatever message they want on these bricks

“For now, we are still focusing on the CBD. Let us love our city by ensuring that we don’t litter. Let’s work together in ensuring that we keep our city clean.”

The initiative was launched in 2020, when the PMCB came to the municipality with a proposal for a programme to revive Church Street.

“When they started there were going to be paving bricks made out of recyclable material.

“They then came up with a decision of a public private partnership between the municipality and a general business. We welcomed it with [open arms],” Thebolla said.

“The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) also came on board and contributed R300 000 for training 50 young people and also to start building those bricks.” The initiative later wants to get local artists involved in the beautification project.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg business owners concerned over filth in the city centre

“We have a lot of artists and we still need more who can donate their time and showcase their different art skills,” Thebolla said, adding that the city would be working with the Tatham Art Gallery as many of the artists, whose work is going to be displayed in the next few months, use it.

He also urged residents and artists to come up with designs and ideas to beautify the CBD.

To ensure that this work is protected, Thebolla said the city will ensure that municipal by-laws are enforced.

“Since we partnered with business people, they definitely would not like their investment to go in vain,” he added.

PMCB chief executive officer, Melanie Veness, said the chamber received a grant to kick-start the initiative from KZN EDTEA (via the Msunduzi Municipality) and some funds held by an attorney for city improvement.

They have used those funds to remove the fountains, as well as around 50 tree stumps that were making the centre unsightly.

ALSO READ | Crumbling building in Pietermaritzburg CBD still safe

“Additional pavers can be bought for those who were born here, but may have emigrated, or in memory of loved ones — it’s a way of acknowledging a connection to Pietermaritzburg, a commitment to rebuild together and of unifying the city,” said Veness.

She added that they plan to encourage property owners to revamp their facades and will be introducing bright colours and textures that represent the Zulu culture to ensure that the city centre truly reflects the status of the province’s capital. Veness said Thebolla had purchased the first 10 pavers, adding, “There are plenty of other ways that you can contribute too.”

“We’re a creative region and so we’ll be introducing some artistic elements. We’ll be adding some beautiful painted bins, courtesy of the Tatham Art Gallery, and filling in some of the cracks with colourful mosaics (you can make a mosaic or pay a local artist to create one for you), or contribute a mural?”

You can pay for the revamp of a bollard or donate some paint to paint a vendor stall

Veness said they have already done some stalls in the South African colours so residents can see what’s possible and have added a mosaic, generously created and sponsored by local artist Mary Ovendale.

“It’s your city centre, so we’d welcome your contribution, big or small.

“Together we can take back our city and make Pietermaritzburg a place to be proud of once again,” she said.

As the city turns 185 this year, she said the chamber plans to invite all those who book pavers to place them at the same time on a date in early May.

Those who want to purchase these brick pavers can contact the PMCB