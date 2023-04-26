Residents urged to keep safe this winter

By Witness Reporter

Residents and businesses are being urged to take extra safety precautions to secure their properties, as winter approaches, and with it, an increase in criminal activity.

According to the most recent reports from city security companies, who are working on the ground alongside SAPS fighting crime in Pietermaritzburg, crime usually increases during the winter months, as criminals take advantage of the longer nights and the cover of darkness, which is now exacerbated by load shedding.

Mi7 and Magma Security’s crime trends for the month of April showed burglaries, robberies, business robberies, motor vehicle and common theft are common crimes in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

The reports also noted a concerning increase in armed robberies, murder and kidnappings.

This follows an increase in petty and serious crimes in and around the CBD area within the last week.

On Friday, amid the chaos of the mass killing in Imbali, another armed robbery and murder took place at a business premises in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

AET security

According to AET spokesperson Renee Veenstra, six armed men entered a local business on Friday afternoon.

One person was killed during the robbery.

Six armed men in a silver Toyota Avanza with fake number plates, made their way onto the property. Paramedics on scene confirmed that one person was killed in the robbery and the suspects managed to escape.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh confirmed that the incident did take place and that the police were still investigating.

On Saturday, at midnight, an elderly woman was tied up and locked in the bathroom of her home in Athlone, while her house was ransacked.

Alwyn Naidoo, the spokesperson for Red Alert Security Company, said they received a call from the woman’s neighbour, after her domestic worker arrived for work and could not get into the property.

“The domestic worker kept calling for the woman to open for her but there was no response. The neighbour called Red Alert out and we sent three response teams,” he said.

Our team managed to get onto the property and we found that the door to the home was open. Inside the bathroom, we found the victim tied up

“The victim said she was questioned about her belongings but she could not understand [the robbers] because they were speaking in isiZulu. The stolen items have not been confirmed yet, but they made off with the victim’s vehicle,” said Naidoo.

SAPS

Warrant Officer Singh said a case of robbery and housebreaking has been opened.

The police are still investigating. The victim is still traumatised and the investigating officer is still waiting to speak to the victim.

According to the security reports, the areas of Howick and Hilton have recorded a prevalence in vehicle theft, especially high-end luxury vehicles.

The recovery rate of stolen vehicles with GPS tracking has been positive. There have also been a few house break-ins in those areas.

AET Security added that intruders tend to do a lot more damage to the physical building, which is often more traumatic for residents.

With the frequent electricity outages and ongoing load shedding, they have noticed that the alarm system batteries are not lasting either, as they are not built to work under the conditions of load shedding.

Mi7 offered these tips to help secure your property:

*You can protect yourself this winter season by installing outdoor lighting, securing doors and windows, and investing in a reliable alarm system. Additionally, it is important to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

*Make sure that you have a reliable security company patrolling your area regularly. Ensuring your property has good lighting may deter criminals by making it harder for them to move around undetected, especially around entryways and other potential points of entry.

*Secure doors and windows: Make sure all doors and windows are locked and secure and consider investing in additional security measures such as deadbolts and security bars.

*Be aware of your surroundings: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when entering or leaving your property.

*Take note of any suspicious activity or individuals in the area.

*Don’t advertise your absence: Avoid posting your travel plans on social media or times when you will be away from your property. This can alert potential criminals that your property is vulnerable.

*Invest in an alarm system: A good alarm system can provide an extra layer of security and give you peace of mind knowing that your property is protected. Russell George, the deputy chairman for the Townhill CPF, implored residents to up their security.

“Residents who border the N3 highway are urged to get early beam systems installed ten or fifteen metres away from their homes. This will alert them and give them precious seconds to alert their security companies, or the police,” said George.

He encouraged residents to attend the local CPF meetings.